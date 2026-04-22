Investment Week unveils nominees for Women in Investment Awards 2026

Ceremony on 25 November

Katrina Lloyd
clock • 19 min read

Investment Week is pleased to announce the nominations for the Women in Investment Awards 2026 as we celebrate their 10th anniversary, in association with Amundi Investment Solutions.

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