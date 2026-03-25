Company: Quilter Cheviot

Personal AUM: QC investments in collectives c.£20bn

Company AUM: £35bn

Career history

As head of fund research, Matt leads the team responsible for fund selection and research across multiple asset classes and chairs its investment committees.

He has over 20 years of experience working in the investment industry, managing client portfolios and researching investments.

Prior to joining Quilter in 2019, he held investment director positions at Walker Crips, Baker Tilly, and Baring Asset Management.

He specialises in fund selection across UK equity sectors and private markets.

Key areas of focus

A key focus of my role has been integrating new asset classes and fund structures into the QC investment process – private markets specifically.

Aside from the investment and operational due diligence needed, this has involved working with our selected partner on an education program for investment managers, advisers and clients.

A second key focus has been supporting the integration of a QC acquired business focusing on the investment proposition and research impact.

A third focus, as always, has been generating top quartile performance across client portfolios through our research process in a very challenging year.