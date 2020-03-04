Quilter Cheviot

Old Mutual investment management

Quilter Cheviot is a UK discretionary investment management firms with more than £22.8bn of assets under management (as of 3 August 2018). The company has 13 offices across the UK and Ireland, with an offshore presence in Jersey and a representative office in Dubai.

It has more than 40,000 clients and designs portfolios tailored to their requirements and risk profile.

Old Mutual Wealth bought Quilter Cheviot Investment Management from private equity firm Bridgepoint in 2015.