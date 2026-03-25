Company: Aviva Investors

Personal AUM: N/A

Company AUM: c. £240bn for Aviva Investors

Career history

As head of the multi asset platform at Aviva Investors, Isabel is responsible for setting the strategic direction for manager research, model portfolio services expansion and the private markets investment framework.

Since joining in 2011, she has held senior roles including head of equities, chief of staff to the CIO and head of manager research.

Prior to Aviva Investors, Isabel helped build Standard Life Investments' multi-manager proposition and launch Standard Life Wealth, following earlier roles at ABN AMRO Private Bank and a specialist SRI boutique.

She holds an MSc (Distinction) from LSE, a BSc from Durham, the IMC and is a CAIA Charterholder.

Key areas of focus

In my role as head of equities earlier in 2025, our focus was on elevating portfolio construction, with the hire of a dedicated portfolio construction specialist, as well as enhancing our research capabilities by leveraging AI tools.

Since moving into the multi-asset team, I have concentrated on shaping a scalable MPS proposition and the buildout of a private markets research framework capable of supporting long-term allocation needs.

More recently, the team has been exploring the evolution of systematic equity investing, assessing how we can harness these developments across our portfolios to enhance consistency.