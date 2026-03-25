Company: Deutsche Bank

Personal AUM: N/A

Company AUM: DB Private Bank AUM €685bn

Career history

As a key member of the fund research team, Gayathri's primary responsibility is recommending best-in-class equity mutual funds to DB's clients.

She has carved a niche investigating new funds and across a broader range to recommend to clients.

Gayathri is responsible for conducting rigorous due diligence, including fund manager meetings, and peer group analysis before recommending and onboarding new funds.

Before this, she worked as a sell-side research analyst covering the European technology sector, specialising in building detailed financial and valuation models.

Key areas of focus

A critical part of my work is to continuously improve our offering by identifying gaps in the product shelf and proactively sourcing solutions that meet evolving client needs.

Over the past 12 months, my primary focus has been on navigating the volatility in global markets and identifying high-conviction strategies that capitalize on critical and emerging thematic ideas like artificial intelligence, supply chain independence etc.

A significant portion of my focus was also dedicated to developments in the ESG space and ensuring that our ESG offering continues to be aligned with regulatory developments.