Company: Morningstar

Personal AUM: N/A

Company AUM: $378bn in AUMA as of 31 December 2025 (group wide).

Career history

Simon is a director of manager research within the manager selection team. He is responsible for fund selection and portfolio construction for advisory models and investment lists provided to institutional clients in the UK, continental Europe and the Middle East.

Simon is a member of the Morningstar Investment Management (MIM) EMEA Investment Selection Sub-Committee and the MIM Asia Investment Advisory Committee.

He has worked in fund selection since 1996 and prior to rejoining Morningstar in 2022 was head of equity funds within the global manager selection team at HSBC, with responsibility for equity fund selection across the private and retail banks.

Simon is a CFA charterholder and a graduate of the University of Exeter.

Key areas of focus

Over the past 12 months, my primary focus has been strengthening the rigour and efficiency of fixed income fund monitoring within Manager Selection Services (MSS), ensuring it matches the depth and governance standards long established for funds in the more accessible equity market.

I led the integration of enhanced fixed income data into our monitoring framework, improving oversight while materially reducing research time and operational friction.

A key priority for me has been translating improvements in Morningstar's proprietary data and index capabilities into practical, repeatable processes for client portfolios. This has involved close collaboration across our Manager Research and Investment Management teams, but with a clear emphasis on accountability for decision making within MSS.

I have also been closely involved in shaping how AI is adopted within the team, focusing on functional use cases such as data manipulation and automated outputs. This approach has allowed us to improve efficiency while maintaining the integrity of fund selection decisions.