Company: L&G

Personal AUM: Part of teams that manage over £200bn

Company AUM: £1.3trn

Career history

Aniket is head of multi manager solutions at L&G, where he oversees a sixteen person Manager Research Group that allocates to best-in-class managers across public and private markets, while playing a central role in scaling the firm's private markets and OCIO capabilities.

Known for delivering complex, high impact mandates — from private credit multi-manager solutions to real estate asset disposals — Aniket's work drives product innovation, strengthens client outcomes and supports L&G's global growth agenda across pensions, insurance, and wealth management channels.

Aniket is a fellow of the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries, a fellow of the Institute of Actuaries of Australia and a CFA charterholder. He holds bachelor and masters degrees in actuarial studies and applied finance from Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia.

Key areas of focus

My priorities have centred on strengthening the investment platform, deepening private markets capabilities and enhancing the effectiveness of L&G's research model.

A key area of progress has been the recruitment and integration of new team members, enabling greater depth across strategies and improving the ability to respond to market opportunities.

Private markets coverage has significantly expanded, supporting increased allocations in this area, notably amongst DC and wealth management clients.

A major focus has been modernising research processes. This included embedding agentic AI tools into manager research workflows, improving efficiency, consistency, and analytical depth. The team saw the introduction of new research note formats and begun implementing a research management platform.

To enhance resilience in processes, I established the role of secondary analysts and strengthened peer review structures, improving the level of challenge.

I also led initiatives to improve team development, including cross training for junior analysts to broaden skill-sets and support career progression.

Alongside these changes, I oversaw updates to voting structures to ensure appropriate governance and accountability across the platform.

Across all priorities, my focus has been on building a more scalable, robust, and future-ready investment capability.