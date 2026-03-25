Company: Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Personal AUM: £70bn

Company AUM: €76bn at end of December 2025

Career history

Giorgio is head of multi-management at Mediolanum International Funds, where he oversees the firm's external manager selection, portfolio construction, and strategic allocation across multi‑asset solutions.

He leads a team responsible for identifying high‑conviction investment opportunities globally, with a focus on diversifying sources of alpha and delivering consistent long‑term outcomes for clients.

His responsibilities include manager due diligence, portfolio oversight, risk assessment, and guiding the evolution of the multi‑management platform.

Giorgio has built his career around combining robust qualitative assessment with disciplined quantitative analysis, ensuring portfolios remain resilient across market environments. He works closely with senior leadership on strategic initiatives, product innovation, and the integration of forward‑looking investment capabilities.

Key areas of focus

Over the past year, my work has centred on strengthening the Multi Management platform through improved manager selection, enhanced portfolio‑construction practices, and deeper integration of risk analytics.

A key focus has been improving cross‑team collaboration to ensure alignment between Multi Management, Manager Research and internal investment functions, supporting a more coordinated and efficient investment process.

In parallel, I have led efforts to enhance monitoring processes, ensuring portfolios are positioned appropriately for evolving macroeconomic and market dynamics. This included adjustments to manager line-ups, strengthening thematic exposures, and ensuring proper diversification.

I have also contributed to firm‑wide initiatives related to technology adoption, analytical tooling, and documentation standards. Additionally, I have supported internal education through our Academy efforts.