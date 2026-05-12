Postcard from Omaha: Buffett's legacy lives on at first annual meeting under new CEO

The Greg Abel show

clock • 5 min read

It was great to be in Omaha again for the Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting on 2 May.

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