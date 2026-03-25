Company: Evelyn Partners

Personal AUM: £900m

Company AUM: £67bn

Career history

Dan runs the index-tracking strategies at Evelyn Partners, including Index MPS distributed internally and to the external IFA market, as well as the Smart fund range available via its direct-to-retail platform, Bestinvest.

He is also responsible for coverage of index-tracking funds and ETFs at Evelyn Partners.

Dan is a member of the Investment Association's ETF Committee and sits on a FTSE Index Advisory Board.

Prior to joining Evelyn Partners in 2019, Dan ran the passive and factor-based strategies for the Moore Stephens Wealth Management team for more than ten years.

Key areas of focus

Given the growth of interest in ETFs, during the last twelve months I have focused on raising awareness of ETFs, both internally within Evelyn Partners and externally throughout the industry.

This includes participating in conference panels and other industry events discussing the evolution of the ETF landscape, the rise in popularity of index-tracking strategies and how active ETFs are bringing new investment strategies to the market in an efficient wrapper.

More recently, I have been working with the Investment Association to encourage greater retail adoption of ETFs as part of a broader initiative to increase retail investing, which is aiming to capture the significant long-term benefits of greater wealth creation in the UK.

Across the broader industry, I have looked to advocate for the advantages of using index-tracking instruments and combining this with active asset allocation to deliver the benefit of low-cost index investing alongside a dynamic asset allocation process.

At Evelyn Partners, I established a dedicated team to undertake active ETF research as we look to ensure we allocate sufficient resources to this ever-growing part of the market.