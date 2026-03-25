Company: Mattioli Woods

Personal AUM: £2.1bn

Company AUM: £25bn

Career history

Dean is a senior investment professional with 30 years of portfolio management and fund research experience.

He is currently head of investments at Mattioli Woods, responsible for the Centralised Investment Proposition.

Dean has a background in institutional asset management, with multi-asset roles at Janus Henderson and Mercer, as well as retail asset management at F&C and Quilter.

Key areas of focus

The primary area of focus over the last 12 months has been the development of the Centralised Investment Proposition to assist the integration process following the acquisition of Kingswood in May.

In addition to having internally manufactured risk-profiled solutions (via funds with MW and models via IBOSS), we have successfully launched strategic partnerships with T.Rowe Price and J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

The solutions, with both strategic partners, give our clients access to two of the largest global asset management firms, both of whom have designed solutions unique to MW on a fettered basis. The solutions are currently available in model form but will be unitised in Q2/Q3.

T.Rowe Price has been managing a multi-asset income solution for MW since December 2023 but we have now increased the accessibility of those models across all our ‘tier one' platforms to provide access for clients of our acquired businesses. We have also recently launched a multi-asset, growth-tilted solution with JPMAM.

To ensure genuine diversification, the design of both TRP and JPM solutions have been curated to ensure each is differentiated in style and return drivers, thereby enabling our advisers to recommend utilising any one of the core components of the CIP, or blend them together.