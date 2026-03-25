Rachel Blythe

Company: Walker Crips Investment Management

Personal AUM: N/A

Company AUM: £2.7bn

Career history

Rachel is an investment manager and head of models, working with private clients, families and trusts to build and manage diversified portfolios.

She began her career with a placement that included operations, before moving into a role supporting investment managers. Rachel then progressed into discretionary investment management, taking on increasing responsibility for asset allocation and portfolio construction.

In her current role as head of models, she oversees the design and governance of model portfolios, ensuring they are carefully structured, well researched, and aligned to their intended level of risk. Her approach centres on discipline, consistency, and long-term thinking.

Key areas of focus

Over the past 12 months, my focus has been on strengthening the firm's investment capabilities and laying the groundwork for the internal central investment proposition.

I have been instrumental in moving custodians and designing a framework that balances consistency with manager autonomy. This work will allow different investment styles to thrive while ensuring portfolios align with risk and governance standards once the proposition is fully embedded.

I have embraced new technology and processes to enhance portfolio construction, reporting, and monitoring, creating the tools and infrastructure that will support informed decision-making across the business.

These initiatives aim to provide investment managers with the flexibility to apply their expertise effectively within a coherent structure. The work completed over the past year is setting the foundation for a scalable, disciplined investment proposition that will deliver robust long-term outcomes for clients.