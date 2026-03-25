Marcus Blyth

Company: Rathbones Group Plc

Personal AUM: c.£50bn of the firm's assets are invested in collectives, of which the collectives team has oversight

Company AUM: c.£115bn

Career history

Marcus is a collectives desk lead at Rathbones, where the primary function of the team is to analyse and select best-in-class third-party solutions for the firm's research list, with over £50bn AUM invested in collective strategies and ETFs.

He works with the collectives analysts across all sectors and asset classes, whilst retaining analyst responsibilities for UK, US, Asia and emerging markets equities funds.

Marcus's other duties include membership of the Collectives Committees, Portfolio Construction Committee and Investment Company Task Force.

He started his career in July 2007 at GAM, then held collective analyst roles at Architas and Kleinwort Benson, before joining Investec in 2015, which then merged with Rathbones in 2023.

Key areas of focus

Over the past year, much of my work has centred on the integration projects following the Investec–Rathbones merger.

This has provided a pivotal moment to step back, reassess how both businesses operated, and bring together the strongest elements of each legacy process. In doing so, we have shaped a more robust, coherent collectives framework and strengthened the intellectual engine of the collectives platform.

A core part of our transformation has been the consolidation of our buy lists. By combining the best ideas from both legacy businesses, we have strengthened the tools and insights available to our investment managers and refreshed our internal models to reflect a more comprehensive and forward-looking approach.

The greater scale of the merged business has also enabled us to negotiate improved terms across a range of our investments, delivering tangible value for our clients.

Investment trusts continue to play a central role in what we do. Our significant shareholdings mean we are a key stakeholder in governance conversations, which has been of particular importance at a time when the sector has faced notable challenges. Our engagement has been key to ensuring that shareholders—and therefore our clients—remain central to strategic decisions.