Walker Crips
Walker Crips expand team with hire from Progeny
Walker Crips pins bleak profit warning on Brexit fears
Walker Crips CIO Rushton to depart after seven years
Walker Crips rebrands private client investment business
2019 Outlook: Will oil price stay strong or 'drift sideways' after rollercoaster year?
Industry pays tribute to ex-Walker Crips salesman Will Smith
Walker Crips names new CEO as Fitzgerald begins 'phased retirement'
Walker Crips' Morgan: Dangers lurking in US markets
Are rising global yields the 'new norm' for investors?
Walker Crips transfers corporate bond fund to Smith & Williamson
Walker Crips issues shares following recruitment drive
Quilter Cheviot expands London team with Walker Crips hire
Walker Crips poaches investment manager duo from Charles Stanley
Liontrust's Luthman to retire after 30-year career
Small caps: Bucking the wider economic trend?
Before the credit boom, professional investors routinely allocated 10% or more of their portfolios to small-cap stocks, writes Andrew Morgan, portfolio manager at Walker Crips.
Fund buyers cut US equity exposure on election and valuation concerns
Walker Crips poaches trio from Brewin Dolphin
Walker Crips launches managed portfolio service
Walker Crips expands investment team with JM Finn hire
Walker Crips has hired Tony Manning from JM Finn as an investment manager, as it continues the expansion of its investment division.
Walker Crips to capitalise on wealth M&A 'disenchantment'
Walker Crips is planning for further expansion by seeking out employees at rival firms who are "disenchanted" by industry merger and acquisition activity.
Walker Crips pays £4.2m to buy London discretionary firm
Walker Crips has acquired wealth firm Barker Poland Asset Management (BPAM) in a deal which will add £230m to its assets under management.
Seven Charles Stanley employees to join Walker Crips for Truro launch
Charles Stanley's Chris Bolshaw and Jeremy Sharp and five of their colleagues are to join Walker Crips to open a new office in Truro at the end of February.
Bashed banks: Are 'shadow banks' the real opportunity?
Banking stocks have underperformed at a time when they should be considered a prime investment. Instead, pseudo-banks are emerging as the real game-changers, says Walker Crips' Chris Kitchenham