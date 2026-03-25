George Bromfield

Company: W1M

Personal AUM: c. £400m personally. Team assets c.£7.5bn

Company AUM: £24.5bn as at 31 December 2025

Career history

George joined W1M in 2024 as head of adviser solutions, leading the firm's adviser-focused investment solutions and managing investment portfolios for clients and their professional advisers.

His role centres on shaping and delivering the investment propositions used by financial planners and their clients, ensuring they are robust, client-centred and aligned with W1M's long-term investment philosophy.

George also has responsibility for the strategic development and oversight of W1M's investment funds, and leads the adviser and fund distribution strategy.

Prior to joining W1M, he spent 16 years at Brooks Macdonald, most recently as senior investment director and head of London. During that time, he managed discretionary portfolios for private clients and advisers, led emerging markets research, and built and led London-based investment teams.

He is a Chartered Fellow of the CISI.

Key areas of focus

Over the past 12 months I have focused on strengthening W1M's adviser-facing investment proposition, ensuring our portfolios remain robust, transparent and clearly aligned with client objectives during a period of significant market rotation.

A major priority has been enhancing our centralised investment capability for advisers, including clarifying our investment process, improving our communication around performance drivers, and developing clearer materials to support adviser conversations with clients.

I have led work to refine the structure and governance of W1M's investment funds, ensuring consistency across our propositions and supporting the growth of our fund range.

Alongside this, I have continued to manage client assets directly, maintaining a strong link between investment leadership and real-world client outcomes.

Internally, I have focused on strengthening collaboration between the investment and distribution teams, improving efficiency and creating a more joined-up experience for advisers.

Externally, I have aimed to support the wider industry by contributing to discussions on portfolio construction, adviser education and the role of quality-focused, globally diversified investment solutions in volatile markets.