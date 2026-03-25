Graham Bishop

Chief investment officer

Investment Week
clock • 1 min read
Graham Bishop

Company: Handelsbanken Wealth & Asset Management

Personal AUM: £1.5bn

Company AUM: £4.5bn AUMA 

Career history

Graham Bishop, CFA Chartered MSCI, is the chief investment officer, head of strategy and global multi-asset portfolio manager at Handelsbanken Wealth & Asset Management (HWAM).

As well as leading the investment team at HWAM, he is also co-manager of the Balanced Multi-Asset fund (~£1.5bn AUM).

He has worked at a number of financial institutions over his 25-year career, including Cazenove Capital, Exane BNP Paribas and Citigroup.  

Key areas of focus

After a busy year of further refining our investment process, the results were encouragingly positive. Absolute and relative results have been strong in most of our fund range, demonstrating that a simple but effective investment philosophy and approach can work wonders.

Whether it was the signal from our strategic asset allocation optimiser leaning into gold, or our tactical wariness about US/Mag 7 leadership, the outcome was a more diversified and more balanced portfolio mix.

No single investment team member was responsible, rather it was a collective effort in its truest sense.

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