Claire Bennison

Company: Tatton Investment Management

Personal AUM: N/A

Company AUM: Tatton Investment Management: £24.61bn AUM as at September 2025

Career history

Claire has spent most of her career in private banking and wealth management.

She worked at Barclays Private Bank as head of currencies and global technical analysis, being a voting member of the investment committee. She then joined Brooks Macdonald, establishing the Northern base, being a member of the investment committee, leading on its Training & Competency scheme and becoming head of Bespoke Portfolio Services (BPS).

Claire joined Tatton in 2019 as director of investment solutions, establishing BPS propositions on platforms. She is a voting member of the Investment Committee and reviews a range of different investment solutions for potential use in BPS portfolios.

Claire is a Chartered Fellow of the CISI, and holds an MBA from the University of Liverpool and an MSc in Psychology, Neuroscience and Mental Health from King's College.

Key areas of focus

The industry continues to evolve at a rapid pace, and we remain committed to developing new investment propositions and technologies that enhance our current services while preparing for the future.

Progress in the Bespoke Portfolio Service (BPS) continues to accelerate, demonstrating that tailored portfolio solutions can be delivered competitively through retail platforms. This increased accessibility is driving greater competition and supporting improved client outcomes through stronger performance and lower costs. Our retirement strategy, in particular, is expanding quickly as pension changes create demand for more specialised solutions.

Within the broader investment landscape, the past year has brought a surge of new opportunities, including growing interest in private markets, which we continue to assess carefully.

We are also advancing our use of AI across the business. Its potential spans operational efficiency, enhanced investment decision-making and more personalised client solutions.

On a personal note, I recently completed an MSc in Psychology, specialising in the neuroscience of mental health. This deeper understanding of behaviour, heuristics and wellbeing has strengthened my leadership abilities and helped to support better decision-making and outcomes.