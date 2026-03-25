Shane Bennett

Head of investment strategy

Investment Week
clock • 2 min read
Shane Bennett

Company: Walker Crips Investment Management

Personal AUM: £75m

Company AUM: £2.75bn AUM within Walker Crips Group

Career history    

Shane works within the private client department managing portfolios for a range of clients, predominately across the South West of England.

He is a contributing member of various committees at the firm and has a lead role in the management of its model portfolio service.

He has over fourteen years of investment experience, previously managing a range of discretionary model portfolios as head of investment at an IFA firm.

Shane first joined the industry having obtained a first-class honours in International Financial Services. He holds a range of industry qualifications, including the CISI Level 7 Chartered Wealth Manager qualification, and is a fellow of the CISI.

Key areas of focus

I engage with around 150 asset management firms regarding their products, processes, team structure, and reporting, in an attempt to deliver better outcomes for clients.

I also enhanced propositions by constant review of client objectives as well as risk, coupled with their preferences to manage and maintain portfolios. I look to reduce costs where possible, which has led to moving more clients from bespoke to our MPS solution, where suitable.

In addition, I have dedicated a lot of time towards educating and encouraging the younger generation into the financial services industry. Throughout my career, I have always been keen to spend time with anybody interested in work experience. I first started mentoring students at Plymouth University in 2019 to support university students and have supported the ‘Walker Crips in Schools' initiative, where as a company we have carried out presentations in schools to spread understanding and awareness in the hope of inspiring more younger people into the industry.

I believe I have made an impact on clients by empowering their understanding through education on markets, portfolio construction, and investment principles such as compounding, risk management, and ESG investing.

Related Topics

Investment Week
Author spotlight

Investment Week

View profile
More from Investment Week

Marcus Blyth

Graham Bishop

More on Wealth Management

Marcus Blyth
Wealth Management

Marcus Blyth

Collectives desk lead

Investment Week
Investment Week
clock 25 March 2026 • 2 min read
Graham Bishop
Wealth Management

Graham Bishop

Chief investment officer

Investment Week
Investment Week
clock 25 March 2026 • 1 min read
Claire Bennison
Wealth Management

Claire Bennison

Director of investment solutions

Investment Week
Investment Week
clock 25 March 2026 • 2 min read
Trustpilot