Shane Bennett

Company: Walker Crips Investment Management

Personal AUM: £75m

Company AUM: £2.75bn AUM within Walker Crips Group

Career history

Shane works within the private client department managing portfolios for a range of clients, predominately across the South West of England.

He is a contributing member of various committees at the firm and has a lead role in the management of its model portfolio service.

He has over fourteen years of investment experience, previously managing a range of discretionary model portfolios as head of investment at an IFA firm.

Shane first joined the industry having obtained a first-class honours in International Financial Services. He holds a range of industry qualifications, including the CISI Level 7 Chartered Wealth Manager qualification, and is a fellow of the CISI.

Key areas of focus

I engage with around 150 asset management firms regarding their products, processes, team structure, and reporting, in an attempt to deliver better outcomes for clients.

I also enhanced propositions by constant review of client objectives as well as risk, coupled with their preferences to manage and maintain portfolios. I look to reduce costs where possible, which has led to moving more clients from bespoke to our MPS solution, where suitable.

In addition, I have dedicated a lot of time towards educating and encouraging the younger generation into the financial services industry. Throughout my career, I have always been keen to spend time with anybody interested in work experience. I first started mentoring students at Plymouth University in 2019 to support university students and have supported the ‘Walker Crips in Schools' initiative, where as a company we have carried out presentations in schools to spread understanding and awareness in the hope of inspiring more younger people into the industry.

I believe I have made an impact on clients by empowering their understanding through education on markets, portfolio construction, and investment principles such as compounding, risk management, and ESG investing.