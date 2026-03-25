Iain Barnes

Company: Netwealth

Personal AUM: £1.5bn

Company AUM: £1.5bn

Career history

Iain joined Netwealth at the beginning of 2016 to build and launch the investment strategies in May of that year.

Over the past ten years, he has led the Netwealth investment team, evolved the process and holds responsibility for investment strategy, positioning and performance of all client portfolios.

In addition, his role captures communicating its views on markets to clients and beyond and contributing to the team effort towards financial education.

Prior to joining Netwealth, Iain spent 15 years in institutional multi-asset investment management, holding senior manager selection and portfolio manager roles at Schroders and UBS Asset Management.

Key areas of focus

We have had a big spotlight on client education in the past year, helping clients place investment and planning challenges into context. This is especially important given the breadth of diversity of our clients, with a 50:50 gender split.

I enjoyed our Young Investor Days, introducing key concepts such as the importance of starting to invest early and staying invested to groups of 18-to-23 year olds.

We have also spent a lot of time honing the investment approach for a dynamic market environment. The philosophy of delivering efficiently constructed, scalable portfolios remains core to the business, but we have made the research process more robust for a changing macro picture.

This includes integration of new asset classes and developing how we view diversification in an index-dominant world alongside growing availability of active ETFs into the asset universe, and improving the route to market with more effective trading.

A key responsibility has been the ongoing mentoring of the next generation of leaders within Netwealth, in addition to hosting our weekly adviser calls to equip our advisory colleagues for better client conversations.