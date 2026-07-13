Friday Briefing: The proof of the AI revolution will be in the pudding

Friday Briefing

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 3 min read

The fact that asset and wealth management firms have been implementing and increasing their use of AI will come as a surprise to no one, as we have all heard of how AI tools are being used to automate and streamline menial tasks and processes and how some managers and analysts are using it for data analysis.

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Cristian Angeloni
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