Membership

Stay ahead of the trends reshaping fund and wealth management.

Breaking news, deep analysis and exclusive insight for investment professionals - delivered daily, tailored to your role.

For Investment Professionals

IW Professional

Free

Free access to all content and newsletters on Investment Week for professionals involved in advising, managing and/or analysing investments.

Number of members: 1

  • Full access to members-only news, analysis and insights
  • Complete content archive
  • Daily bulletin with breaking news
  • Friday members-only briefing
  • Role-specific newsletter: opinion & insider insight
  • Team IP access
  • Dedicated account manager & analytics
Join free
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For Financial Services Professionals

IW Essential

£365 / year

Monthly & quarterly options available

The complete IW experience for professionals who depend on market intelligence but don't directly manage or advise on investments.

Number of members: 1

  • Full access to members-only news, analysis and insights
  • Complete content archive
  • Daily bulletin with breaking news
  • Friday members-only briefing
  • Role-specific newsletter: opinion & insider insight
  • Team IP access
  • Dedicated account manager & analytics
Join now

For Teams & Organisations

IW Corporate

POA

Organisation-wide access with IP authentication, custom onboarding and dedicated support - built for firms that run on IW intelligence.

Number of members: Multi-user

  • Full access to members-only news, analysis and insights
  • Complete content archive
  • Daily bulletin with breaking news
  • Friday members-only briefing
  • Role-specific newsletter: opinion & insider insight
  • Team IP access - seamless sign-in for everyone
  • Dedicated account manager and analytics
Enquire now
30+
Years covering the UK investment industry
Daily
Breaking news and timely market analysis
1 source
For wealth managers and the UK funds industry

Compare plans

Feature IW Professional IW Essential IW Corporate
Price Complimentary £365 / year POA
Users 1 1 Multi-user
Members-only news, insights & full archive Check Check Check
Daily bulletin - breaking news Check Check Check
Friday members-only briefing Check Check Check
Role-specific newsletter: opinion & insider insight Cross Check Check
Team IP access Cross Cross Check
Dedicated account manager & analytics Cross Cross Check

What We Cover

News & Market Movers

Real-time coverage of key stories shaping the UK investment sector - people moves, product launches, regulatory updates, company news.

In-Depth Analysis

Sector deep dives, fund selector surveys, portfolio strategy features and investigations.

Interviews & Opinion

The Big Interview series, fund manager perspectives, and guest opinion from senior figures.

Events & Awards

The industry's must-attend awards, summits and focus events.

Want to know more about Investment Week? Visit the about us page

Contact us with any questions about Investment Week membership: [email protected]

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