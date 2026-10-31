Membership
Breaking news, deep analysis and exclusive insight for investment professionals - delivered daily, tailored to your role.
For Investment Professionals
IW Professional
Free access to all content and newsletters on Investment Week for professionals involved in advising, managing and/or analysing investments.
Number of members: 1
For Financial Services Professionals
IW Essential
Monthly & quarterly options available
The complete IW experience for professionals who depend on market intelligence but don't directly manage or advise on investments.
Number of members: 1
For Teams & Organisations
IW Corporate
Organisation-wide access with IP authentication, custom onboarding and dedicated support - built for firms that run on IW intelligence.
Number of members: Multi-user
|Feature
|IW Professional
|IW Essential
|IW Corporate
|Price
|Complimentary
|£365 / year
|POA
|Users
|1
|1
|Multi-user
|Members-only news, insights & full archive
|Daily bulletin - breaking news
|Friday members-only briefing
|Role-specific newsletter: opinion & insider insight
|Team IP access
|Dedicated account manager & analytics
Real-time coverage of key stories shaping the UK investment sector - people moves, product launches, regulatory updates, company news.
Sector deep dives, fund selector surveys, portfolio strategy features and investigations.
The Big Interview series, fund manager perspectives, and guest opinion from senior figures.
The industry's must-attend awards, summits and focus events.
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