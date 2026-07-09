Brooks Macdonald boasts 'significant turnaround' as flows swing to positive territory

£21.7bn FUMA

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

Brooks Macdonald has reported a significant improvement in net flows, recording net inflows of £226m for the year to 30 June 2026, compared to £396m of net outflows suffered a year prior.

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Cristian Angeloni
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