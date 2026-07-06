Bond and multi-asset funds gather £3bn inflows in June as diversification drive continues

Calastone Fund Flow index

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

Bond funds attracted more than £1bn in net flows in June – the third-strongest month on record – as investors continued to diversify their portfolios away from equity markets, according to the latest Calastone Fund Flow index (FFI).

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