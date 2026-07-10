'Gloves are off' as FCA investigates 11 potential breaches of Consumer Duty

Publishes good practice review

Michael Nelson
clock • 4 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority is currently investigating 11 instances of potential breaches of its flagship Consumer Duty regulation as well as reviewing it.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week today

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Michael Nelson
Author spotlight

Michael Nelson

View profile
More from Michael Nelson

Saba ups the ante in war of words with Workspace Group board

Workspace Group claps back at Saba's latest proposals

Trustpilot