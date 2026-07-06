FCA's AI review welcomed as opportunity to close 'advice gap'

Wealth and advice business leaders have broadly welcomed the findings of the Financial Conduct Authority’s review into the use of artificial intelligence in financial services, in particular the parts of the wide-ranging report which identified ways in which firms may use new technology to reduce the cost of advice or provide alternative models of guidance.
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