John Healey to deliver first Autumn Budget on 28 October

Chancellor pledges ‘fiscal discipline’

Isabel Baxter
clock • 2 min read

John Healey is set to deliver his first Autumn Budget as Chancellor of the Exchequer on 28 October.

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Isabel Baxter
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Isabel Baxter

News editor at Professional Adviser

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