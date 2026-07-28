P1 Investment Management cuts MPS fees

Across its MPS offerings

Isabel Baxter
clock • 2 min read

P1 Investment Management (P1) has made a reduction in fees across its managed portfolio service (MPS).

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Isabel Baxter
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Isabel Baxter

News editor at Professional Adviser

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