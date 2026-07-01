NatWest and Evelyn Partners £2.7bn deal completes

Combined £127bn in AUMA

Isabel Baxter
clock • 2 min read

NatWest Group has completed its £2.7bn acquisition of Evelyn Partners, creating what it describes as the UK's largest private banking and wealth management business.

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Isabel Baxter
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Isabel Baxter

News editor at Professional Adviser

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