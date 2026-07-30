US Fed votes 9-3 against hike in 'sloppy hold'

Fifth consecutive hold

clock • 3 min read

The US Federal Reserve held rates at their current levels of 3.50%-3.75% on Wednesday (30 July) for the fifth consecutive time in a notably divided vote, which left investment strategists somewhat nonplussed.

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