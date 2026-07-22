UK inflation drops to 2.6% to bring 'fleeting' relief as fuel prices fall

BoE rate hike priced in for 2026

Michael Nelson
clock • 3 min read

The UK Consumer Prices Index (CPI) fell to 2.6% in the 12 months to June 2026, down from 2.8% the previous month, as lower energy prices brought inflation down.

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