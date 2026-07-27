Burnham not expected to affect economic outlook in 'unusually uncertain' year

ITEM Club forecast

clock • 1 min read

Prime Minister Andy Burnham is not expected to change the UK’s growth outlook given his commitment to observe current fiscal policy, according to ITEM Club.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week today

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Jack Roach

View profile
More from Jack Roach

Natixis IM appoints head of ETF capital markets

Trump hits partners with fresh round of tariffs in latest trade war escalation

More on Economics

UK inflation drops to 2.6% to bring 'fleeting' relief as fuel prices fall
Economics

UK inflation drops to 2.6% to bring 'fleeting' relief as fuel prices fall

BoE rate hike priced in for 2026

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 22 July 2026 • 3 min read
UK economy registers 'surprise' return to growth in May
Economics

UK economy registers 'surprise' return to growth in May

Buoyed by services output

Jack Roach
clock 16 July 2026 • 2 min read
IMF revises global growth downwards and inflation upwards amid Iran shock
Economics

IMF revises global growth downwards and inflation upwards amid Iran shock

Latest World Economic Outlook

Robin Amos
clock 08 July 2026 • 2 min read
Trustpilot