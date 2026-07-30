Schroders hits record £867.8bn AUM despite £8.3bn net outflows

Nuveen deal to complete in Q4

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

Schroders has reported record assets under management of £867.8bn for the first half of 2026, driven by markets, FX and investment performance.

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Cristian Angeloni
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