Rathbones revises operating margin target downwards after dropping fees on cash

Rathbones has revised its Q4 operating margin target from 30% to 28.7% after ceasing to charge fees on the cash element of client portfolios, following the Financial Conduct Authority’s Skilled Persons Review.
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