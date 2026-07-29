Aberdeen profit up 21% as interactive investor attracts record flows

ii saw net inflows of £6.8bn

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

Aberdeen's adjusted operating profit in H1 2026 totalled £151m, a 21% rise year-on-year, according to its latest results published today (29 July).

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Patrick Brusnahan
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