St James's Place inflows down as firm adapts strategy

St James’s Place (SJP) reported net inflows of £2.7bn in H1 2026, down from £3.8bn at this point last year.
You have reached your article limit for this month...
Upgrade your membership today to make sure you don’t have to wait another month to access the latest news.
- A members-only newsletter with opinion pieces and insider insight specific to your role
- Get the latest updates on regulatory coverage – FCA guidance, ESG and SFDR developments
- Early-signal macro trend and sector analysis
- Retail investor behaviour data and sentiment tracking
- Geopolitical and market context that informs thought leadership positioning
- People-move alerts and competitor tracking
- Fund flow data and platform allocation signals to sharpen pipeline targeting