AI-enabled platform to match investors with UK infrastructure projects

Launching in Autumn 2026

Michael Nelson
clock • 1 min read

An investor-led and AI-enabled platform is to launch later this year that will attempt to connect professional investors with curated UK infrastructure and property investment opportunities.

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