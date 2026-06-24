BoE's Alan Taylor: Extended interest rate hold an 'appropriately measured policy response'

Geopolitics in the driving seat

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

The Bank of England is likely to extend its streak of interest rate holds while geopolitical noise “far exceeds” economic signals, Alan Taylor, external member of the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee, indicated.

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