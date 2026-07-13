'Fundamental shift' for growth allocations as value creation moves pre-IPO

‘Major headache’ for exchanges

Michael Nelson
clock • 4 min read

Companies' value creation is increasingly moving from post- to pre-IPO, bringing renewed attention to the role of private markets and representing a “fundamental shift” in the way retail investors position for growth.

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