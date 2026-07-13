Saba in talks with two 'leading' UK property managers over Workspace portfolio

Outsourced management plan

Michael Nelson
clock • 1 min read

Saba Capital Management has entered advanced discussions with two “leading” UK property managers over its proposal to outsource the management of Workspace Group’s property portfolio.

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