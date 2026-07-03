Deep Dive: Burnham has 'less kindling' for Truss-style 'blaze' as Labour marks two years in power

Mixed report card

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 4 min read

Labour's new leader must be careful to keep markets confident and stable, while also placating the party's membership, investors have warned.

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Patrick Brusnahan
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