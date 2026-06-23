Reeves nominates ex-MPC member Jonathan Haskel as next OBR chair

Imperial College London professor

clock • 2 min read

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves has nominated Imperial College London economics professor Jonathan Haskel as the next chair of the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

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