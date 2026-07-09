Workspace Group claps back at Saba's latest proposals

AGM on 23 July

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

The board of embattled real estate investment trust Workspace Group has hit back at proposals made by its largest shareholder, Saba Capital Management, designed to enhance shareholder returns.

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