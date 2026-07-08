Quarter of Herald shares cashed out but 'core' backers remain after tender

Undersubscribed by 5.9%.

clock • 2 min read

More than a quarter of issued share capital in the Herald Investment Trust (HRI) was exchanged for cash in its undersubscribed tender offer, the board of the fund announced Tuesday evening (July 7).

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