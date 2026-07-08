UK IPO proceeds increase 215% in early sign of revival

EY-Parthenon analysis

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

The London Stock Exchange has seen a marked uptick in proceeds from initial public offerings (IPOs) in the first half of 2026, increasing 215% year-on-year amid strengthening global activity.

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