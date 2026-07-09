Chris Tanner leaves Foresight Environmental Infrastructure for different role within Foresight Group

Mountney and Wright to continue

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

Foresight Environmental Infrastructure (FGEN) trust co-lead manager Chris Tanner has stepped back from the role to take on responsibilities elsewhere within Foresight Group.

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