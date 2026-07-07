Saba Capital reveals more details about its plans for Workspace Group

Incumbent board’s proposal ‘risky’

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

US-activist investor Saba Capital Management has outlined more details of its proposals to increase shareholder returns at Workspace Group.

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