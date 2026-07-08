Saba doubles stake in HarbourVest Global Private Equity

AGM on 15 July

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

New York-based hedge fund Saba Capital Management has doubled its stake in HarbourVest Global Private Equity (HVPE).

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