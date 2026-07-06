UK financial services M&A outpaces global deals in H1 as value surges eightfold

EY analysis

clock • 2 min read

UK financial services M&A transactions rose by 25% in the first half of 2026, with the total disclosed value for deals increasing eightfold to £33.7bn, according to EY’s latest outlook.

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