Downing Liquid Alternatives hires ex-Columbia Threadneedle CIO Richard Watts

Joins as senior strategic adviser

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

Downing Liquid Alternatives, part of Downing LLP, has appointed Richard Watts as a senior strategic adviser.

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Cristian Angeloni
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