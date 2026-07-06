Baillie Gifford offers UK staff voluntary exit programme

1,607 employees worldwide

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

Baillie Gifford has offered UK-based staff a voluntary exit programme, giving them the option to leave “on enhanced terms”.

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Patrick Brusnahan
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